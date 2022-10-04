Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera Review: Too Much Buck, Not Enough Bang

Combining motion-censored floodlights with camera surveillance technology is a peak in modern home security. The Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera is a wireless, easy-to-set-up home security solution — or, at least, that's the claim. The camera utilizes 2K or 4K video and an LED floodlight and purports a no-hassle remote connection to monitor its live audio and video stream.

But is the Arlo floodlight kind of an empty promise? The smaller your subscription tier, the lower video quality you're allowed — 4K is only promised in the top-tier subscription, dropping to 2K for the mid-tiers, and no guarantee of video quality at all for the unpaid subscription.

What's more, according to Arlo's breakdown of its subscriptions, it appears that you might be convinced to pay for 4K video through that top-tier plan, but the Pro 3's packaging claims to only provide 2K, and the online description states that only 2K, 1080p, and 720p recording is possible. Is that false advertising on the package or are we being tricked into paying for something that isn't even possible with this particular camera?