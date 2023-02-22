Eufy S330 Video Smart Lock Review: (Mostly) Effortless Home Security

There are many players in the home security field, and all of them want to dazzle us with their latest and greatest in residential surveillance tech. We've recently seen impressive products from Ring, like the Spotlight Cam Pro, and Arlo also put out its Pro 3 Floodlight Camera last fall. That first purchase you make when taking the leap in home security investment is crucial — the product you choose will determine which brand you're entrusting the safety of your home to, a decision that most don't take lightly.

Another brand recently in the spotlight here at SlashGear and beyond is eufy. This security name, owned by Chinese tech company Anker, makes a very appealing claim that many of its competitors can't: that its home security products utilize non-subscription-based local video storage for maximized privacy and affordable home surveillance. While these claims were recently put under scrutiny after users discovered that their data was being quietly uploaded to eufy cloud servers, the company released a statement providing clarity on the matter and outlining its plans to remedy the concerns going forward. Some users had notably intense reactions to the data security issues — going so far as to destroy their eufy hardware on social media — but if you've kept the company as your home security system of choice, you've likely heard of eufy's Video Smart Lock, a smart doorbell/deadbolt combo released last year that by and large appears to do it all.

Our experiences testing eufy products have been positive so far — our recent look at the S330 eufyCam 3, for example, or the 4G Starlight Camera — so when I received a Video Smart Lock from eufy for this review, I was hopeful for another positive eufy experience. Here are my thoughts.