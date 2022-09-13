Anker Eufy 4G Starlight Review: Security Camera Without The Tether

It's important to note that Anker's Eufy 4G Starlight security camera can only be used with a 3G/4G network. At launch, the support was limited to AT&T in the U.S., though the company soon added support for EIOTCLUB IoT SIM cards, too — and, as mentioned, we tested the camera with a Mint Mobile prepaid SIM card, and the camera connected to that 4G network without issue. The bad news is that there's simply no option to use the camera with a Wi-Fi network (it lacks the physical hardware needed to do so), and that could be a problem depending on how you plan to use the camera and your budget. The 4G support is great if you need to monitor an outdoor space that's too remotely located to feature Wi-Fi or somewhere like an RV. The downside, however, is that you can't ditch the mobile broadband plan and switch to Wi-Fi if the opportunity presents itself, limiting the model's appeal to niche use cases.

Brittany Roston/SlashGear

According to Eufy, viewing the camera feed live for around 10 seconds up to 10 times daily over the course of a month, as well as the daily recording of 25 motion events, will use around 500 megabytes of mobile data. That means users may be able to keep their monthly mobile data costs low by choosing, for example, a 1GB per month mobile plan. For reference, EIOTCLUB offers an IoT SIM card that uses the AT&T network and includes a total of 24GB of data that's good for 360 days for $119, which works out to around $10 per month. The data usage will be higher if you spend a lot of time viewing the live video feed, however, particularly if you use the camera at its full 2K video resolution rather than at 1080p.

Assuming your use of the camera is conservative and you limit how often you check out the live video feed, that should be enough data to get you through the year, but it does mean the camera will have a regular cost associated with it — perhaps a hefty one if you're regularly downloading videos from the internal storage. Such is the price one pays for cellular support and the convenience of remote access, of course, but it's important to evaluate your needs and decide whether you're okay with a camera that can only be used with an active SIM card.