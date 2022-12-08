S330 eufyCam 3 Review: Solar-Powered Home Security

The two-camera eufyCam 3 system comes with, obviously, two cameras, mounts and hardware for both, a hub/hard drive along with an ethernet cable, and charging cables for everything. Wow-ee-wow, the setup of the eufy cameras could not be easier. You're immediately instructed to download the app, plug in the hub/hard drive (referred to from here on out as the Homebase), and put the cameras on the charger.

If the next couple of days are sunny, it's not a huge deal to completely juice them up. These aren't instructions coming from eufy, this is just me telling you how incredibly efficient these cameras are even when given very little to work with. In fact, I was quite impatient — and also, just bad at reading directions the first time through — and put up my camera at barely a 20% charge, foolishly forgetting that the next three days were overcast and drizzly. Not only did the camera barely use 1-3% of its battery per day, but it also shouldered thoroughly only getting a couple of hours of solar exposure total over the entire course of that cloudy slump. That's eufy's so-called "forever power durability." Eventually, sunny days came along to charge the cam up — but I'm getting ahead of myself.

The entire eufy system — the Homebase, the camera, the mobile app — is impressively seamless in setup. From the time I connected the cameras in order to charge to the time I got the app installed and ready to the time I collected my stomach off the ground after the Homebase scared the daylights out of me by talking — yes, talking — to me through the camera-base connection process, barely five minutes had elapsed.

The tactile act of mounting the camera was pretty straightforward and standard, although you might have to do some ping-ponging around outside to find the best location that encompasses the area you want to be surveilled, picks up on a strong enough Wi-Fi signal, and is guaranteed to get at least a little bit of sun exposure each day. But don't worry, the app will help you with that.