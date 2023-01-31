Ring Spotlight Cam Pro Review: Home Surveillance Made Easy

The total package for the Ring Spotlight Cam is fairly compact. It can be ordered in one of two versions depending on the intended installation. For homeowners, the Spotlight Cam comes ready to wire to the house or it comes with a standard wall plug for renters or those wanting a simple installation. Regardless of which version is desired, it still must be mounted to a solid surface and comes with appropriate hardware. Instructions indicate that it can be mounted on a wall or hanging from a horizontal surface such as the underside of an eave.

Once you have it unpacked, the installation is easy. The camera itself hangs from a single mounting point on a base to the wall. The mount comes in two parts including a backing plate that is screwed to the mounting surface and covered by the circular mount that the camera hangs on. If done properly, the screws affixing the camera to the house are hidden, reducing the opportunities for someone to steal it. Since the mounting hardware is plastic, anyone who really wants it can rip it from the wall, but that is the case with nearly anything we buy, so putting it up high and out of the way is probably a good way to prevent that.

As a renter, I reviewed the plug-in version to avoid the need for an electrician. I did create a small wooden base to mount the camera into some masonry and ensure secure mounting, which added some time to the installation. The total time from box to powering on was about 1.5 hours. Securing it to a wood-sided house would likely take less than an hour. Everything needed for a basic installation comes in the box.