Vivint Outdoor Camera Pro Gen 2 Review: The Costly Spotlight Upgrade

If you put Vivint's first-generation and second-generation cameras next to each other, you'd have a hard time telling them apart. Front the casing to the guts, this is very much the same camera as the last generation. You get a 4K sensor (with a maximum output of 1080p), a 140-degree field of view, and like the Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro, all images and videos are stored on the device, reducing the strain on your local Wi-Fi network. Again, it's a welcome change. The only time video streams from the camera is when you're actually reviewing footage.

I asked Vivint about the 1080p output, and they told me it's a compromise they made for two reasons. First, most users view video footage on their phones, and Vivint didn't think the quality drop would matter to those customers. Second, 4K streaming takes up a lot more storage and bandwidth. Those are both fair points, but I'd like to see users get the option. After all, 1080p and 4K could spell the difference between making out a license plate on the street.

Speaking of the footage, it's very clear, though I haven't found it to be terribly useful when you zoom in. For example, when I punch in on my mailbox which is only about 60 feet away, the footage gets grainy. But for monitoring what's going on nearer your home, the footage is solid, even in direct sunlight. At night, the camera switches to infrared until a person is detected, at which point the spotlight kicks in.

Overall, I wouldn't call this a second-generation camera so much as an incremental half-step up from the first model. The local storage is nice, to be sure, but if you're not going to spring for the $250 Spotlight, there's no real need to upgrade.