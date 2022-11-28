Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro Gen 2 Review: Proactive Package Protection

The Vivint Doorbell Pro is a little bit chunky out of the box, certainly larger than its predecessor. At the same time, this generation is more in line with current competitors in terms of size, but I miss how svelte the last generation was. This generation has a large camera sensor at the top, a button with an LED ring around it on the bottom, and is covered in a shiny black plastic that should go with just about any exterior door. It's hard to go wrong with basic black.

The button's LED ring is lit all the time, prompting people to press the button. It also helps differentiate the button from the camera if someone is not paying attention. But the LED has another purpose that becomes useful when this doorbell's halo feature engages, which I will discuss below.

The camera on the doorbell is a 2K sensor with a 1664 x 1664 resolution. It has a 180-degree field of view vertical and horizontal. That's only 75% useful for me as my doorway is recessed into brick, so I can't see anything to the right, but otherwise, I can see anything in front of my door, including the welcome mat.

The doorbell also has an ambient light sensor, infrared LEDs for night vision, a 90 dB speaker, and a too-sensitive microphone that picks up seemingly any peep that happens anywhere on my street. Often, I've been watching the video feed and hear a garage door opening, only to realize it's my neighbor four houses down.

Overall though, you get all the major features you'd expect from a video doorbell. You can customize your ring chimes during various holidays, and you can do two-way communication either from the app or the panel. Plus, you get pretty sharp night vision.