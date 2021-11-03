Ring Alarm Pro with eero WiFi 6 router and backup Internet is finally shipping

During its fall event back in September, Amazon introduced a new Ring product called the Ring Alarm Pro. As its name suggests, this model is part of the Ring home security product line, though with a unique twist: it has a built-in eero WiFi 6 router and optional backup Internet service for those times the home network is offline.

The Ring Alarm Pro combines Amazon’s home security platform with the eero WiFi 6 router, making it easier for the average person to secure their home and Internet connection using one device. The Ring Alarm Pro is essentially a hub device that can be used with additional sensors designed to detect things that may be wrong in the user’s home: floods, freezing temperatures, smoke, and similar emergencies.

As well, Amazon also offers the Ring Power Pack as a backup battery for the Ring Alarm Pro to keep the system online if there’s a power outage. Beyond that, Ring Security Pro subscribers can also utilize a backup Internet feature that uses cellular data to keep devices online if the customer’s main Internet connection goes down.

The Ring Alarm Pro system offers a number of features that users can access in the product’s companion app, including Home and Away modes for deciding when to arm the system, a dashboard through which consumers on the Ring ecosystem can pull up Ring security camera feeds and check on other devices, plus network management tools, customizable security settings, and real-time push notifications.

Fully utilizing the platform would require signing up for the aforementioned Ring Protect Pro subscription, which can be paid monthly for starting at $20/month or annually for starting at $200/year. The subscription adds in the backup Internet service, as well as providing access to Alexa Guard Plus, eero Secure, and 24/7 monitoring for things like medical and police dispatch when the security system is triggered.

As for specifications, the Ring Alarm Pro base station’s eero WiFi 6 router offers speeds up to 900Mbps, though it ultimately depends on how fast of a plan the customer has through their service provider. The base station can cover 1,500sqft with WiFi connectivity; users who have larger homes will need to add eero 6 extenders throughout the home to increase the coverage. The router has a dual-band radio and can support “at least” 75 wireless devices, according to Ring.

The big difference between the Ring Alarm and the new Ring Alarm Pro is that the Pro model includes optional backup Internet service and the built-in eero WiFi 6 router. As well, Alarm Pro owners can optionally add up to six Ring Power Packs to provide extra power on top of the main device’s built-in backup battery for extended access to cellular data.

The Ring Alarm Pro base station is now available to purchase for $249.99 USD on its own, or as part of an 8-piece or 14-piece kit for $299.99 USD and $379.99 USD, respectively. The Ring Power Pack, meanwhile, costs $129.99 USD per unit, with each power pack offering up to eight hours of runtime.