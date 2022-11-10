5 Pros And 5 Cons To Amazon's Ring Alarm Pro

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Smart home security systems come with all kinds of features these days, you can choose between SimpliSafe, Wyze, Vivint, ADT Command, Ring Alarm, and more. Each brand's hardware has its own advantages, some may be cheaper (a rarity, as most are expensive), while others offer extensive configuration options. Today we're taking a peek at Amazon Ring Alarm Pro as a candidate for the best all-around security system for the average consumer.

Starting at $300 for the 8-piece kit, it comes with a built-in Wi-Fi router, and keypad, along with contact and motion sensors. It may seem like a decent deal, but you have to know what you're getting into before taking the plunge. In this article, we'll go through the advantages and disadvantages of using Ring Alarm Pro to help you decide whether or not it's the right security system for you.

Let's start off with the good stuff. Here are 5 pros to using Amazon's Ring Alarm Pro.