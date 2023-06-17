10 Spy Satellites That Soared Through Space In The Cold War

International relationships are tricky. Many nations want to be the big superpower that all other countries look up to and/or fear. When two nations with drastically different political ideologies try to fill that niche, butting heads is inevitable and can lead to war — or an era of paranoia where everyone spies on everyone else under the assumption they are preparing for war.

The Cold War, which lasted from 1947 to 1991, was a period of high geopolitical tension, primarily between the U.S. and the Soviet Union. The Cold War didn't involve any actual all-out wars between these countries, but they were certainly gearing up for war, if only because each was confident the other nation would try to strike first. This era was epitomized by propaganda, proxy wars (supporting opposing sides in battles without actually getting involved), and most important of all, espionage. The U.S. and Soviet Union tried to outmaneuver each other with new spying techniques and technologies, many of which utilized the then-recent invention known as space satellites. After the Soviet Union beat America to the final frontier with the 1957 launch of Sputnik, an arms race began to out-spy the other country. Some of these reconnaissance satellites were so effective that they birthed space programs that are still around today, while others crashed and burned, both figuratively and literally.

Here are 10 spy satellites that orbited the globe during the Cold War.