7 Impressive Spy Gadgets From The Cold War Era

The allure of espionage has captivated most people from childhood, ranking alongside aspirational careers like astronaut, racecar driver, or pro baller. Alas most of us have not have realized our childhood dreams of becoming spies. In the modern world, espionage predominantly revolves around cybersecurity and online data collection, rendering the traditional Cold War-era spy — operating undercover, using spy cameras and other gadgets, and vanishing without a trace—largely a relic of the past.

The Cold War stressed the critical importance of information warfare, necessitating the deployment of agents behind enemy lines to gather intelligence. It was an era when your neighbor could, quite conceivably, be a covert operative. Both the U.S. and the U.S.S.R. had an extensive network of spies, supplemented by a remarkable array of innovative gadgets and devices. This was new territory, ripe for innovation.

The devices are examples of ingenious technology that spies actually used and have since become iconic historical artifacts. We're taking a look at seven of the most impressive spy gadgets from the Cold War era.