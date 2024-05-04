Everyone Knows The SR-71 Blackbird Is Fast, But How Slow Can It Fly?

One of aviation's most fascinating tales involves the SR-71 Blackbird. It comes from U.S. Air Force Maj. Brian Shul, who piloted the aircraft renowned for its speed and altitude capabilities. However, while this story is about its extreme performance, it's not about quickness. Rather, this is an unexpected display of slow and low flight. The outcome was a breathtaking spectacle, making it one of the most remarkable moments in aviation history.

Shul, flying the SR-71 Blackbird from RAF Mildenhall, England, with co-pilot Walt Watson, received an unexpected request for a fly-past over a small RAF base in England to inspire young cadets. Racing across Denmark and refueling over the North Sea, they located the airfield through immense haze and a WWII-era tower obscured by trees. Maneuvering to the field at subsonic speeds, the pair struggled to spot it through the fog, causing concern as their airspeed indicator dipped below 160 knots (approximately 184 mph).

"Just at the moment that both afterburners lit with a thunderous roar of flame (and what a joyous feeling that was) the aircraft fell into full view of the shocked observers on the tower," Shul reportedly said.

Though they pulled off the stunt, Shul and Watson agreed never to repeat such a feat.