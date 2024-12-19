Which Was The First Supersonic Fighter Jet In The World?

Building an operational supersonic jet engine was no less than a technological marvel. It served as a stepping stone to the skies but also ushered in a new generation of fighter aircraft. Prior to the Vietnam War, most of the legendary planes flown by the U.S. military used prop engines. That changed in 1953 when the YF-100A prototype took its first flight. The North American Aircraft Company liked the performance of the F-86 Sabre and how it owned the skies during the Korean War so much that it followed it on with the world's first supersonic jet; the F-100 Super Sabre.

The North American Aircraft Company produced 2,294 F-100s and of those, 1,274 were F-100Ds, the most advanced and favored iteration of the aircraft. It came with a supersonic autopilot. The first F-100D flew in January of 1956 and deliveries to the Air Force started in fall of the same year.

The U.S. used the F-100D for ground support, taking out bridges and other valuable targets. While the Super Sabre just barely broke the sound barrier, it paved the way for other fighter jets capable of flying twice as fast as the speed of sound and other planes exceeding Mach 3. The F-100D Super Sabre crawled to fighter jets today can run.