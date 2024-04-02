What Is The Oldest Fighter Jet Still In Service?

The oldest fighter jet currently in active service is the MiG-21. This plane started testing in 1955 and then entered service with the Soviet Union in 1959. Several other air forces also commissioned it, including India, North Vietnam, and several Arab states like Egypt, Iraq, and Syria.

While the older MiG-17 and MiG-19 still have Chinese derivatives (the F-5 and F-6 Shenyang) in operation, the former is reportedly in poor condition but still in use in North Korea, though there is no way to confirm that they can fly. At the same time, the MiG-19 was introduced in 1962. While other older planes are still in service, like the Boeing B-52 Bomber (1955) and the Antonov An-2 (1949), they're not fighter planes subject to dogfights or supersonic flight.

So, let's go through the history of the MiG-21, the aircraft it faced on the battlefield, and its future, especially as it's certainly old enough to retire.