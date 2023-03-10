This Versatile 1940s Soviet Biplane Was Used Way Longer Than You'd Think

The Antonov AN-2 looks to be a product of a bygone era of quaint flight. The biplane was a product of early flight limitations. The Wright Brothers utilized biplane construction to create shorter and lighter wings than would have been necessary with a single-wing design. This trend held firm for a short time, but by the end of World War II, biplanes had become essentially obsolete due to the aerial prowess of single-wing vessels like the P-51 Mustang.

Even so, biplanes remained a niche build that would continue to offer value in certain circumstances. The AN-2 is a unique design in this realm because it wasn't developed until after the end of the World War II, placing it seemingly far behind the curve of technological advancement. Yet, this Antonov aircraft — one of the largest biplane designs powered by a single engine — would continue to be built until 2002, with a total production of 11,915 airplanes.

In fact, the Guinness Book of World Records notes the Antonov AN-2 as "the most intensively manufactured" biplane after World War II. The aircraft itself is capable of some astounding feats, and it's known for a unique ruggedness that's delivered through low-pressure tires in the landing gear and high-lift devices integrated into the wings. These features allow pilots to effectively take off and land on unpaved runways and small fields.