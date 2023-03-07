How This Vietnam-Era Helicopter Became Indispensable

In the late 1950s, the U.S. military was in need of new troop and cargo assault helicopters to replace a motley crew of aging piston-engined aircraft. In order to have a favorable position in the competition for the contract to build the new helicopters, Boeing acquired the Vertol Corporation in 1960. Vertol, short for "vertical takeoff and landing," was considered a pioneer in tandem rotor helicopters and had three different designs under development at the time of Boeing's takeover, one of which was the twin-turbine CH-46A Sea Knight that would go on to win the bid for the Marine Corps in 1961.

The helicopter was built to transport 17 fully-equipped troops or tote 4,000 pounds of cargo at a cruising speed of 150 miles per hour per requirements from the Marine Corps. To accomplish this, the Sea Knight's design included a pair of 1,250 horsepower turbine engines installed in a pylon above the rear fuselage, with a long driveshaft extending forward to power the front rotor. This was done to keep mechanical gear from occupying valuable space in the cabin and to allow vehicles and troops to be loaded via a large rear ramp, which could also be left open during flight for dropping cargo by parachute.

The Sea Knight's first test flights were made in August 1962 and the first production units were delivered in 1964, just in time for the rapidly escalating war in Vietnam.