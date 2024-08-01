Why Did The USAF Choose Boeing 747-8 Jet To Replace The Current Air Force One?

Boeing has a long history with the office of the president of the United States, being the designated manufacturer of Air Force One for 66 years. Side note: Air Force One is merely the radio call sign the Air Force uses when the president of the United States is onboard any Air Force aircraft. They could be in the cockpit of a fifth generation aircraft like the F-22 Raptor and it would receive the name Air Force One over the radio.

The president, starting with George H.W. Bush, has been flying aboard a Boeing 747-200 — Air Force designation VC-25A — since 1987, but that's going to change by 2027. Despite the Boeing 747 being discontinued, the next official plane of the president will be an updated 747 design. While initially projected to be delivered to the president by 2024, the new Boeing 747-8 — Air Force designation VC-25B — won't fly a president until just before the 2028 presidential election. Keeping with tradition, there will be two identical 747s for the president, with the second being delivered in 2028.

Boeing hasn't been the only airline manufacturer of the prolific Air Force One, but the first plane a president flew on was a Boeing. The company has been the contracted manufacturer of the "President's office in the sky" since 1958 with a B707. Additionally, former President Donald J. Trump struck a favorable deal with Boeing to design the new Air Force One.