Which Jets Use The GE9X Engine And How Powerful Is It?
The GE9X turbofan is already shattering records as the largest and most sophisticated turbofan ever built. With a record-breaking thrust of 134,300 pounds and an equally impressive core speed of 11,119 revolutions per minute (RPM), the engine stands out as one of the most significant leaps in aviation history. However, given its size and sheer power output, the question now arises: Which jets have the engine under their wings?
When General Electric Company (GE Aerospace) first announced the GE9X in February 2012, it discussed a more robust successor to its already powerful GE90 turbofan. The engine promised aerodynamic efficiency, a higher bypass ratio, and a better engine pressure ratio while also being built from advanced, lighter, yet more impact-resistant materials. From lower NOx, CO2, and noise emissions to better fuel consumption, the aircraft engine supplier was looking to improve the GE90 in every way possible and all in time to put the engine on the next series of Boeing's 777X jetliners.
GE had already worked closely with Boeing on several commercial aircraft, supplying engines for the 787, 777, 767, and 747. With the next installment of the 777 series, the 777X — the world's largest twin-engine passenger plane — GE was clearly out to make something special.
Matching the might of the Boeing 777X
The Boeing 777X has three variants: the 777-9, 777-8, and 777-8 Freighter. If GE's goal with the GE9X was to match the might of these aircraft, then they have succeeded. The GE9X is a dual-rotor high-bypass turbofan with 16 fourth-generation composite blades housed in a composite case. Its length and diameter are 220 inches and 121 inches, respectively. The engine weighs 22,000 pounds, which is heavier than the GE90, despite having fewer fan blades (six fewer blades than the GE90) and using lighter epoxy resin and ceramic matrix composite (CMC) materials in its build.
The GE9X is, by no doubt, one of the most powerful aircraft engines to date. Its first ground test was in April 2016, and its first flight was in March 2018 on a Boeing 747-400. In January 2020, GE and Boeing finally took a 777-9 equipped with two GE9X engines on its maiden flight. Currently, GE will be the only engine supplier for the Boeing 777X, thus making the GE9X exclusively for it. In November 2023 alone, Emirates had 460 orders of GE9X engines, with Singapore placing an additional 22 orders just a year before.