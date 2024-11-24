Which Jets Use The GE9X Engine And How Powerful Is It?

The GE9X turbofan is already shattering records as the largest and most sophisticated turbofan ever built. With a record-breaking thrust of 134,300 pounds and an equally impressive core speed of 11,119 revolutions per minute (RPM), the engine stands out as one of the most significant leaps in aviation history. However, given its size and sheer power output, the question now arises: Which jets have the engine under their wings?

When General Electric Company (GE Aerospace) first announced the GE9X in February 2012, it discussed a more robust successor to its already powerful GE90 turbofan. The engine promised aerodynamic efficiency, a higher bypass ratio, and a better engine pressure ratio while also being built from advanced, lighter, yet more impact-resistant materials. From lower NOx, CO2, and noise emissions to better fuel consumption, the aircraft engine supplier was looking to improve the GE90 in every way possible and all in time to put the engine on the next series of Boeing's 777X jetliners.

GE had already worked closely with Boeing on several commercial aircraft, supplying engines for the 787, 777, 767, and 747. With the next installment of the 777 series, the 777X — the world's largest twin-engine passenger plane — GE was clearly out to make something special.

