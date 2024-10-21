5 Of The Most Powerful Jet Engines You Can Find On Commercial Planes

Commercial aviation has made the world smaller, allowing more people than ever before to fly on larger airplanes at a lower price. The increased demand for air travel means that airplane makers always need bigger and better jet engines to bring these airframes to the sky. While the two largest passenger planes to enter service — the Airbus A380 and the Boeing 747 — have been discontinued by manufacturers, larger and more powerful jet engines are still coming into service today.

These engines are more than just powerful — they're also far more fuel efficient, too, than the first-generation turbofan and turbojet engines that ushered in the jet age. This allows for passenger jets with mind-boggling range such as the A350-900 ULR, which can fly non-stop for 20 hours, giving it a range of 9,700 nautical miles. If you want to know more about the engines that push these planes into the sky, here's our list of the five most powerful jet engines you can find on modern commercial planes today.