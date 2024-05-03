6 Passenger Jets With Incredibly Long Range

Long range air travel has generally made life a lot easier for everyone across the planet. No longer do you have to make multiple stops to a faraway destination, prolonging the oftentimes stressful time at airports. To allow for longer and longer flights, aircraft manufacturers and engineers are constantly innovating to make airliners more and more efficient, reducing the amount of fuel used as it's one of the more limiting factors at play. Unlike military aircraft, a passenger jet carrying people on vacation can't rely on something like a KC-135 Stratotanker to refuel. It has to make the whole trip without stopping.

Passenger jets are getting more and more efficient by the year and even smaller passenger jets like the Airbus A321 XLR have a range of up to 4,700 nautical miles (5,408 miles) before needing to refuel. Going up the ladder of efficiency, there are several more passenger jets with much longer ranges. Even some private jets are capable of extremely long hauls.