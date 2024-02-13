How Much Does Taylor Swift's Private Jet Cost Per Day?
You won't find Taylor Swift on a commercial flight. That's because she has more than enough money for a private jet to carry her around. Her jet of choice is the luxurious Dassault 7X. But even after paying around $54 million for the jet, it doesn't fly for free.
The Dassault 7X consumes 385 gallons of fuel an hour. Assuming the fuel price is $5 per gallon, it costs $1,925 to fuel the craft for an hour. If you combine the fees for maintenance, engine reserves, and miscellaneous expenses, you get a total variable hourly cost of $6,128.
The total expenses can fluctuate depending on how many flights she takes during any given day. To see how much dough she spends on her plane, we can look at her flights on January 15th. On that day, she flew 1,075 miles over approximately an hour and 51 minutes from Kansas City, Missouri, to Morristown, New Jersey.
The same day, she flew from Morristown, New Jersey, to Nashville, Tennessee. That trip took two hours and flew her 738 miles. She would have had to spend a total of $24,512 on fuel alone for that day.
Other expenses
The jet's variable hourly costs do not consider a few key things. For example, it doesn't take into account the crew. The annual fixed cost of crew on a Dassault 7X is $818,740 based on 300 hours a year. However, Swift uses her jet much more than that, according to statistics compiled on Weareyard, taken from the now-deleted CelebrityJets Twitter page.
Even in 2022, when she was not on tour, she spent around 382 hours in the sky by the time July rolled around. So, her total would be significantly higher than the 300-hour estimate. The calculations also don't consider if she had to accommodate crew in hotels and various other expenses if she was staying overnight.
The annual fixed cost for a Dassault 7X at 300 hours a year is $1,022,637. This estimate includes crew, hangar, liability and hull insurance, and miscellaneous expenses. If we tally up the total fixed and variable costs of a 300-hour year, it ends up at $4,376,287. Divide that by 365, and you come out to roughly $11,989.83 per day. Again, it would cost Taylor much more because she flies more than the average flight time. It will also likely be more during a year when she is on tour and traveling more.