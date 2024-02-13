How Much Does Taylor Swift's Private Jet Cost Per Day?

You won't find Taylor Swift on a commercial flight. That's because she has more than enough money for a private jet to carry her around. Her jet of choice is the luxurious Dassault 7X. But even after paying around $54 million for the jet, it doesn't fly for free.

The Dassault 7X consumes 385 gallons of fuel an hour. Assuming the fuel price is $5 per gallon, it costs $1,925 to fuel the craft for an hour. If you combine the fees for maintenance, engine reserves, and miscellaneous expenses, you get a total variable hourly cost of $6,128.

The total expenses can fluctuate depending on how many flights she takes during any given day. To see how much dough she spends on her plane, we can look at her flights on January 15th. On that day, she flew 1,075 miles over approximately an hour and 51 minutes from Kansas City, Missouri, to Morristown, New Jersey.

The same day, she flew from Morristown, New Jersey, to Nashville, Tennessee. That trip took two hours and flew her 738 miles. She would have had to spend a total of $24,512 on fuel alone for that day.