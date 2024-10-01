Where Is The Boeing 777X And Why Is It Taking So Long To Deliver?

The 777X is an improvement on the current 777, with its design aiming to give airlines better fuel economy and more seating capacity. The model is supposed to have two major variants, the 777-8 and 777-9, with the former also set to receive a freighter version called the 777-8 Freighter. This plane's headlining feature is its folding wingtips — a world first in commercial aviation. This mechanism will allow the plane to have an ultrawide wingspan of 235 feet and 5 inches (for the 777-8) when deployed. Although this is still shorter than the wingspan of the double-decker Airbus A380, one of the largest planes in the world, with its 261 feet and 8 inches, this is significantly longer than the current 777-200LR/300ER's, which are 212 feet and 7 inches, and the competing A350-900/1000's at 212 feet and 5 inches.

The extended wingtips, plus the extensive use of composite materials and advanced alloys will improve the 777X's flight performance while giving it better fuel efficiency. This will reduce the airline's operating costs, allowing them to lower ticket prices and increase profit margins. However, the extended wingspan means that the 777X would potentially take up more space in airports. This is a problem as it could prevent the plane from using airports and terminals that aren't capable of accommodating it — something that operators of the massive and heavy Airbus A380 know all too well.

Folding wings aren't new technology, as carrier-borne aircraft from as far back as World War II, like the F4F Wildcat and the Mitsubishi A6M Zero, one of the top WWII fighters, already had this then. However, this is the first time that it will be adopted in a commercial airline setting.

