Which Boeing Jet Has The Longest Range?

Consider, for a moment, the classic Jules Verne novel "Around the World in 80 Days." In the 1800s, circumnavigating the entire world in a reasonable timeframe was still a far-off concept. The only options for long-distance travel back then, after all, were trains, boats and, debatably, hot air balloons. Compared to today's travel functionality, things were positively archaic back then. It makes you glad to live in the 21st century, where passage on ultra long-haul aircraft is readily available. If you wanted to travel half the globe in one go, though, not every aircraft would be able to do it.

Different long-haul craft from different manufacturers like Boeing have different capabilities, based on a myriad of factors such as fuel tank size, engine power, body design, and onboard weight. If you wanted to get all the way to the other side of the planet in a single hop, which Boeing aircraft could make that happen? The answer to that question changes a bit depending on whether we're talking exclusively about commercial aircraft or military-use vehicles.