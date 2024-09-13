Which Boeing Jet Has The Longest Range?
Consider, for a moment, the classic Jules Verne novel "Around the World in 80 Days." In the 1800s, circumnavigating the entire world in a reasonable timeframe was still a far-off concept. The only options for long-distance travel back then, after all, were trains, boats and, debatably, hot air balloons. Compared to today's travel functionality, things were positively archaic back then. It makes you glad to live in the 21st century, where passage on ultra long-haul aircraft is readily available. If you wanted to travel half the globe in one go, though, not every aircraft would be able to do it.
Different long-haul craft from different manufacturers like Boeing have different capabilities, based on a myriad of factors such as fuel tank size, engine power, body design, and onboard weight. If you wanted to get all the way to the other side of the planet in a single hop, which Boeing aircraft could make that happen? The answer to that question changes a bit depending on whether we're talking exclusively about commercial aircraft or military-use vehicles.
The 777-200LR is the current commercial front-runner, but the 777X could take its crown
As of 2024, the Boeing commercial aircraft with the longest operating range is the 777-200LR. This gargantuan, 317-seater beast is capable of uninterrupted flights of up to 8,555 nautical miles, or about 15,843 kilometers. That's about 5,000 kilometers shy of half the entire circumference of the Earth, for reference. The 777-200LR could fly all the way from Tokyo to New York and still have around 5,000 kilometers worth of fuel left over. Fun fact, in 2005, a Boeing 777-200LR set a world record for distance traveled nonstop by a commercial airplane, staying in the air for nearly 23 hours and traveling nearly 12,000 nautical miles.
While the 777-200LR is the current Boeing champion of range, though, there are aspirants to its throne. Boeing has had a new generation of aircraft in the works since 2013, the 777X. Of interest to us is the first member of the generation, the 777-8, which is slated to have an operational range of up to 8,745 nautical miles, or roughly 16,190 kilometers. The first successful test flight of a 77X aircraft was completed in 2020, though due to delays, the craft isn't expected to hit markets until 2026.
With its aerial refueling capability, the VC-25A could theoretically fly indefinitely
Notice how we said that the 777-200LR is the Boeing commercial aircraft with the highest operating range. This is because if we bring military vehicles into the mix, the game changes. After all, military vehicles are built with capabilities that commercial vehicles aren't, which give them an edge in terms of raw numbers.
When it comes to flying long-distance, the military Boeing craft with the crown is the VC-25A. If that name doesn't sound familiar, perhaps its other moniker might: Air Force One. The President of the United States' official Boeing 747-200 has an operational range of 6,800 nautical miles. If you think we've made a mistake and that the 777-200LR can still go further, you're technically right. However, Air Force One has a trick up its sleeve: aerial refueling. The aircraft is capable of restoring its fuel reserves in midair with the help of a refueling craft. With this functionality, Air Force One can stay in the air effectively indefinitely as long as there are friendly craft on standby. Considering we're talking about the President's personal transport, there are always friendly craft on standby.