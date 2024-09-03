How Heavy Is The Airbus A380 Jet Airliner And How Much Can It Carry?

Through the latter half of the 20th century, Boeing's legendary 747 jet was the largest passenger aircraft in the air. But for much of the 21st century, that title has belonged to an aircraft from a different manufacturer, with Airbus' A380 becoming the largest passenger aircraft in 2007. The road to earning that historical distinction was as lengthy as it was costly, with the A380 taking to the air only after enduring more than a decade's worth of development that cost an estimated $34 billion.

If you've ever flown aboard an A380, you might argue the money was well spent, as the gargantuan, double-decker passenger jets arguably changed the game in terms of style and comfort. The same holds true for outright capacity, with the jets typically transporting more than 500 passengers per flight, and boasting a max capacity over 850. Over the years, Airbus claims A380s have flown more than 300 million passengers.

As the largest jet in the world, the A380 clocks in at 238.5 feet in length and boasts a wingspan of roughly 261 feet. Given its size, you'd be correct in assuming A380s weigh in on the heavy side, with the aircraft boasting a reported zero fuel weight of up to 369 tons (or roughly 813,506 pounds), and an estimated empty weight of 285 tons (about 628,000 pounds). Yes, those numbers also make it the heaviest passenger plane in existence.

