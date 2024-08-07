11 Major Airplanes That Were Discontinued By Manufacturers, And Why

After many years and thousands of hours of development, Concorde took its first commercial flight in 1976. For the first time, major global hubs like London, Paris, and New York were connected by an aircraft capable of traveling at supersonic speeds, vastly cutting down travel time for passengers. Concorde could complete journeys in less than half the time it took for a conventional passenger jet, and so it's easy to see why many passengers assumed that supersonic jets were the future of air travel. However, that was not to be.

The first issue with Concorde was that it was incredibly expensive and complex to produce. It was developed jointly by a British and French consortium, with two production lines, one in each country. It was built only for the flag carrier airlines of those two countries, and its high fuel costs and controversial sonic boom meant that it was only viable on select routes. As a result, only 20 examples were constructed before production ceased.

Questions were already being asked about the plane's future due to rising fuel costs before a fatal crash in 2000 sealed Concorde's fate. Air France Flight 4590 hit a piece of debris from another plane upon takeoff from Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris, which caused a tire to burst. The debris from the tire damaged a fuel tank and caused a fire, with the plane subsequently losing control and crashing, killing all 109 people on board. The negative publicity caused passenger demand to drop significantly and Concorde was retired from service in 2003.

