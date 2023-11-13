5 Most Expensive Private Jets On The Market

When The Notorious B.I.G. came up with the idiom "more money, more problems," he may not have been talking about private jet ownership. Still, the verse arguably applies to that perhaps situation more than any other scenario. According to estimates, purchasing a luxurious private jet will set people back anywhere from $2 million to $75 million on the low end.

While the eye-watering prices for some of the most expensive private jets are expensive enough, that doesn't even consider the cost of maintenance. The annual overhead cost of owning a private jet can range from $500,000 to $1 million annually. However, those maintenance and hangar costs for the very best private jets from the best manufacturers and even jumbo jets converted to private planes can go even higher.

Indeed, it's true that only the richest people worldwide can afford to own their own private jet. That being said, when examining the most affluent and lavish, it's natural to wonder how high some of the most influential people in the world are willing to spend.

While many online estimates for the most expensive private jets in the world can prove inaccurate to some degree — as private sales of jets are typically kept under wraps — there have been a few documented cases of remarkably expensive private jets and even jumbo jetliners converted for private use. Here are the five most expensive private jets from least to most expensive.