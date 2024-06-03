Every Boeing Passenger Jet Ranked From Worst To Best

The name Boeing immediately conjures thoughts of aircraft like the jumbo jet, or the infamous 737 MAX. The company embodies the history of the passenger jet. But it wasn't always this way. Beginning as a manufacturer of military planes, it wasn't until the 1950s that Boeing made its first foray into the passenger jet market. The de Havilland Comet had paved the way, but several high-profile crashes meant that further development was mired in arguments about cost and safety.

It took a level of audacious risk-taking and spectacular engineering for Boeing to convince the world that jet airliners were the future. Success followed, and Boeing has been at the forefront of commercial aviation technology ever since, producing some of the most iconic planes to take to the skies. Technology has advanced, markets have developed and regulations have changed of the years. Each jet is a product of its era, and each has made a contribution to Boeing's enduring legacy as a pioneer of passenger jet travel. But some have been more influential and enduring than others.

As such, we explored every Boeing passenger jet ranked from worst to best, delving into aviation history, from the 1950s to the modern era and examining how technology, regulations, and market demands have shaped Boeing's aircraft. Our rankings consider the aircraft's technological advancements, operational performance, safety record, production numbers, service longevity, and cultural legacy. Let's see which jets fare poorly and which ones have stood the test of time.