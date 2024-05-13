Everything To Know About The 737 MAX 8 Jet

There are some rather obscure aircraft that only true enthusiasts will really appreciate, but others can easily be identified from a distance, without the help of an informative companion or museum notice. Boeing's 737, with its distinctive design, is one such example.

Created as a versatile model of a subtler size than a lot of hefty airliners, it became the company's most frequently used aircraft family. Since it was first produced in the '60s, more than 10,000 members of the 737 family have been built. Sadly, though, the aircraft's history hasn't always been a happy one, and the 737 MAX family in particular has been subject to a lot of media attention after some troubling and tragic accidents it was involved in. It's even been possible to exclude the Boeing 737 MAX 9 plane when booking flights on Kayak — which isn't a good look at all.

With the 737 MAX 8 being a very significant case study, we'll review the story of the 737, including how its specs evolved as the wider family did, how widespread its use became, and how certain safety concerns may impact its legacy.