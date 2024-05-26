Everything You Need To Know About The 'Air Drake' Private Jet

Private jets and mega-celebrities are a common combination. Global icons from Elvis to Taylor Swift have owned private planes. Celebrities today must move quickly from city to city or continent to continent for performances. With the wealth most of them generate, they often indulge in destination vacations at the most beautiful resorts in the world.

Many celebrities, socialites, and even royalty are willing to shell out millions to travel, enjoying the benefits of exclusive aircraft. Drake, aka Aubrey Graham, is no exception. The Canadian-born rapper hasn't let his recent publicity keep him on the ground — he's still jet-setting in his private Boeing 767-24QER, creatively named "Air Drake."

The Air Drake is completely customized from the inside out. The aircraft is representative of the star's wealth and influence. However, the October's Very Own (OVO) founder received the plane under unique circumstances. Let's dive into everything you need to know about Drake's private jet, how he made it into the flying paradise it is today, and how the "Champagne Daddy" paints the sky red.