Details About Taylor Swift's Private Jet That You Won't Believe Are Real

Pop star Taylor Swift's Eras tour has many miles to cover as it heads to South America in November and Asia, Australia, and Europe next year. Some estimates have the tour eventually grossing as much as $1.4 billion, making it the most lucrative in history.

Swift recently came under fire when the sustainability PR firm Yard reported that her private plane had taken 170 flights in the first half of 2022, emitting more than 8,000 tons of emissions — 1,000 times greater than the yearly average for an individual. A spokesperson told The Guardian the figure was "blatantly incorrect" and said, "Taylor's jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals."

The jet in question is a Dassault Falcon 900, which bears the identification number N898TS and has Swift's lucky number 13 painted just in front of the main cabin door. It's one of two Dassault jets owned by Swift and registered to SATA Inc. at the same address as her company, 13 Management.

Her other plane is a Dassault Falcon 7X; Swift also once owned a Dassault Falcon 50 but sold it in 2020 and donated the money to charity.

Decoding the identification number on the Falcon 900 identifies it as Swift's; it begins with the year of her birth (1989) and ends with her initials (TS), and those two markers are separated by an 8, which happens to be the number of No. 1 hits she had to her name at the time she purchased the Falcon 900.