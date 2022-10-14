Celebrities Had First Cars Just Like Everybody Else

Most people's first cars provide a great sense of freedom. Getting behind the wheel of your own vehicle may make you believe you can go anywhere you want to go, and do anything you want to do. Those may have been the feelings rushing through the brain of an 18-year-old Tom Cruise when he hopped behind the wheel of his second-hand Dodge Colt and set off for New York to chase his dreams.

The gamble paid off for the budding actor, and he is now one of the most recognizable celebrities on earth after appearing in the likes of "Top Gun, Days of Thunder," and the "Mission Impossible" franchise. While he now has an estimated net worth of around $600 million, things haven't always been going that well for Tom Cruise. He hails from a pretty humble background, and his first car was quite humble too.

While his film roles have seen him hop behind the wheel of Porsches, BMWs, and classic muscle cars, the "Jack Reacher" star's first ride was pretty average. To start with, it wasn't a brand new Dodge when he purchased it, and you might not consider it a proper Dodge, either. It was essentially a rebadged Mitsubishi Gallant, which isn't exactly the kind of car Dodge is famous for.

The Gallant didn't have the looks of a muscle car, nor did it have the power. In terms of engine size, there was the choice of a 1.3-liter or 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine. It did have somewhat of a rally pedigree though, winning the 16L-GS class in the 7th Southern Rally in 1972. And you could argue it's also responsible for Cruise's entire career.