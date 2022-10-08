The Most Incredible Features Of Brad Pitt's $1 Million Dollar Motorhome
Some of the most lavish things celebrities get to do is to travel in style and live in decked-out, expensive homes. Oscar-winning actor and producer Brad Pitt covers both of these bases with the purchase of his own motorhome, complete with customizations befitting a luxurious on-the-road lifestyle. With a reported net worth of $300 million, buying a top-of-the-line trailer that he can reside in on-set seems like a natural thing for him to do. And why shouldn't he splurge on a home on wheels? Actors and musicians, who often have to travel to various places around the country for extended periods of time, use RVs for that very purpose. Plus, this way, they don't miss out on the comforts of a personalized residence.
Here are a couple of reasons why Brad Pitt's million-dollar motor home is worth the money it took to buy, and might be the envy of RV aficionados all over the world, as featured in HGTV's "Celebrity Motor Homes."
Spacious is...an understatement
The celebrity RV, which, according to AutoEvolution, is a rigged-out custom job that combines a King Kong Productions trailer with Jexcar's Celebrity 53 — is a behemoth at 48 feet in size. The on-video tour of the inside makes it look like it's bigger than an average person's studio apartment. Priced at $1.2 million, it comes fully equipped with four large compartments that slide out to create more room (via AutoEvolution). The expansion accommodates a central living space that's decked out with leather interiors, an extra-long couch that's perfect for lounging, and an adjacent sitting area with a flat-screen TV, where Pitt can study his lines and hang out with his kids or friends at the same time.
It also has the best "small" kitchen money can buy. For a price tag of over $60,000, the well-equipped cooking area has spacious granite countertops, ample cabinet space, and high-quality amenities — including a full-size fridge and built-in dishwasher — that can be properly stored when not in use to get more room (via AutoEvolution).
What makes this motor coach the perfect oasis for a hardworking actor is its private quarters. Much like other parts of the trailer, the main bedroom expands to create more space for Pitt to relax. It's furnished with a queen-sizes bed, a first-class entertainment system, and of course, a vanity counter for hair and make-up retouches for his next movie scenes. The private suite also has a roomy bathroom that has been customized to the nines. And while most mobile homes only have so much space to offer for restroom facilities, Pitt's is large enough to fit a walk-in shower. Perfect to wash off a hard day's work.