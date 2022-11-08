Inside Vin Diesel's Million Dollar Luxury Mansion On Wheels

Mark Sinclair, famously known as Vin Diesel, started his career at the age of seven when he was caught trying to vandalize a theater with his friends. Instead of calling the police, the director offered to give them $20 each if they returned after school every day and acted in her upcoming play, "Dinosaur Door."

Some ten years later, Sinclair was working as a bouncer, a job that helped form the tough guy persona seen in his films. He told Men's Fitness that he was in over 500 skirmishes, "and these weren't pretty fights." During his bouncer phase, he changed his name to Vin Diesel, likely to protect his identity, or maybe because it just sounded cool. "Vin" is short for Vincent, the last name of his step-father, Irving H. Vincent, while "Diesel" was a nickname given by his friends, because he always seemed to be gassed up.

With over 50 acting credits to his name, he is best known as the voice of Groot in Marvel's Cinematic Universe, the antihero Richard B. Riddick in the sci-fi "Riddick" films, and of course — Dominic Toretto in the juggernaut "Fast & Furious" franchise. But when he's out and about on location filming his latest movie, he sometimes likes to take things ... Slow & Luxurious, if you will.