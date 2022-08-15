The Most Luxurious Features Of Will Smith's Extraordinary $2.5 Million Motorhome

Expensive mansions and superyachts are not the only ways that the rich and famous splurge. They also spend lots of money buying lavish RVs too. Celebrities from Justin Bieber to Mariah Carey are known to live a mobile lifestyle when they are on the road doing promotional tours or working on set. So, it should come as no surprise that actor Will Smith owns a luxury motorhome as well. He has starred in eight back-to-back number one films that grossed $100 million in the United States alone from 2002 to 2008 and reportedly bought the trailer in that period during the early 2000s.

Say hello to "The Heat," Smith's out-of-this-world $2.5 million, 55-foot motorhome. It is said to be among the most expensive RVs in the world and was customized based on another trailer that the actor had liked. Unlike your regular trailer, this 22-wheel motorhome is huge. It has two stories and comes with a bunch of state-of-the-art furnishings to make it feel like the hard-working actor's home away from home. When it's not being used by the celebrity actor, it can be rented out for $9000 a week (via Auto Evolution).

"We want to go above and beyond. We want to take everything to the next level," said Mackenzie Anderson, a designer from Anderson Mobile Estates, the company that designed the luxury trailer Smith owns.