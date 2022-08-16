The Most Luxurious Features Of Leonardo DiCaprio's $1.5 Million Motorhome

When you're an actor and have to spend grueling hours on set, it's nice to have a comfy place to rest your weary head as soon as the producer yells, "that's a wrap." It's a common practice for many movie stars to have lavish trailers on set for that reason. And if you're an A-list actor like Leonardo DiCaprio, money is no barrier when you need a mobile mansion equipped with all of the finer things in life.

The actor is one of the biggest Hollywood stars on the planet, appearing in films such as Titanic, The Wolf of Wall Street, The Quick and The Dead, and Shutter Island. Despite being so well-known, he is notoriously tight-lipped when it comes to his private life (via Parade). For this reason, an ultra-luxe private motor home appeared to be perfect for this Oscar-award-winning actor while working.

The Sun reported that he owns a £1.5 million trailer made by luxury trailer supplier King Kong Production Vehicles. The owner of the company, David Rovsek, told Bloomberg Quicktake on a video tour that his trailers, like the one Leonardo Di Caprio owns, are designed to be a home away for actors when they are working on set.