Johnny Depp's Car Collection Is Truly Stunning

Johnny Depp might have rocketed to stardom as one of the most high-profile actors of his generation, but in recent years, he's drawn countless headlines thanks to his high-profile split (and resulting lawsuits) from ex-partner Amber Heard. In June 2022, a court ruled in Depp's favor in his defamation case, awarding him $15 million in damages against Ms. Heard, although also awarding her $2 million in a countersuit. The fallout from the case is still ongoing, with Heard claiming she'd been unfairly treated by both the jury and the media who reported on the trials.

The accusations made by both sides shocked onlookers across the country and around the world, but Depp's long-running trial proceedings did give a glimpse behind the curtain of the usually very secretive world of the Hollywood elite. Among those insights was the revelation that Depp used his huge income to maintain "at least 45 luxury vehicles," as well as spending millions on mansions, staff, and $30,000 each month on fine wines. Although, Depp argued that "it [was] insulting to say that [he] spent $30,000 on wine" as he spent "far more" than that. It turns out Depp is also quite the petrolhead, with a collection of cars that matches his eclectic personality. While he has never revealed the full extent of what's hidden away in his garage, even the few vehicles that he has been spotted driving are enough to make any Hollywood wannabes green with envy.