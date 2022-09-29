Johnny Depp's Car Collection Is Truly Stunning
Johnny Depp might have rocketed to stardom as one of the most high-profile actors of his generation, but in recent years, he's drawn countless headlines thanks to his high-profile split (and resulting lawsuits) from ex-partner Amber Heard. In June 2022, a court ruled in Depp's favor in his defamation case, awarding him $15 million in damages against Ms. Heard, although also awarding her $2 million in a countersuit. The fallout from the case is still ongoing, with Heard claiming she'd been unfairly treated by both the jury and the media who reported on the trials.
The accusations made by both sides shocked onlookers across the country and around the world, but Depp's long-running trial proceedings did give a glimpse behind the curtain of the usually very secretive world of the Hollywood elite. Among those insights was the revelation that Depp used his huge income to maintain "at least 45 luxury vehicles," as well as spending millions on mansions, staff, and $30,000 each month on fine wines. Although, Depp argued that "it [was] insulting to say that [he] spent $30,000 on wine" as he spent "far more" than that. It turns out Depp is also quite the petrolhead, with a collection of cars that matches his eclectic personality. While he has never revealed the full extent of what's hidden away in his garage, even the few vehicles that he has been spotted driving are enough to make any Hollywood wannabes green with envy.
Chevrolet Corvette '59
The idea of work-related bonuses might be nothing new, but Johnny Depp's work on the 2011 film "The Rum Diary" was rewarded with a very unusual bonus: the 1959 Corvette that his character drives throughout the movie. The film's producer Graham King reportedly gave Depp the car as a reward for his hard work, with the actor being "blown away" by the gift. GM Authority reports that the Corvette was in mint condition in the film, although Depp hasn't been seen driving it in public since news of his "bonus" first got out.
"The Rum Diary" was a very personal project for Depp, as it was based on a book written by his close friend Hunter S. Thompson. Thompson died by suicide in 2005, with Depp later spending around $3 million to get his ashes shot out of a specially-made cannon, as per his friend's wishes. Given the personal connection Depp has with the film and the car he drove in it, it's unlikely that he'll ever sell the Corvette, even if he seemingly never drives it.
Rolls-Royce Wraith
Moving from a car he rarely drives to one that's the exact opposite, Depp's Rolls-Royce Wraith is allegedly one of his favorite vehicles. The Wraith is the Rolls-Royce for people who want to drive, rather than to be driven, as it only has two doors and sports a more athletic handling profile than other models in the brand's lineup. SlashGear drove the Wraith in 2016 and called just sitting in it "an event in and of itself," with its huge 17-foot silhouette turning heads wherever it went.
With a starting price that sits well north of $300,000, the Wraith is reserved for only the wealthiest driving enthusiasts, yet its 624 horsepower V12 engine has a very universal appeal to anyone that appreciates putting the pedal to the metal. It's still a refined beast, but it's a beast nonetheless, with our tester able to get into triple-digit speeds on the highway without the Rolls even breaking a sweat. The car is aimed at a younger, cooler audience than the brand's other models, so it makes sense that the famously fashion-conscious Depp would have one tucked away in his garage.
Lincoln Navigator
The luxurious Lincoln Navigator SUV is a favorite with everyone from government officials to A-list celebrities, and GQ reports that Johnny Depp is among the laundry list of high-profile owners. The 2022 Navigator is simply huge, at 17.5 feet long and more than six feet tall, yet its revised design makes it look sleeker than ever. The new model year also debuted a feature called ActiveGlide, which allows for hands-free driving on over 130,000 miles of highway across the U.S. and Canada. It's also available on select Ford models as BlueCruise, and it can keep the SUV in lane, keep pace with the traffic ahead, and automatically respond to any hazards that the car might encounter on the road.
The Navigator is also suitably luxurious inside, with plenty of leather applied generously throughout the cabin. Whether Depp is in the driver's seat or employing the use of a driver, there's plenty of onboard entertainment, including the new Lincoln Play system which can stream content from Amazon Prime and Netflix as well as cast content directly from a smartphone.
Chevrolet Nova '69
While he's now in possession of more houses and cars than he could ever want, Depp's career wasn't always so well-paid. When he was just starting out as an actor, he reportedly had to live in his first car, a 1969 Chevrolet Nova. The Nova is now considered a classic muscle car, but back in the '90s when Depp was just starting out, it was simply old, and therefore cheap. Depp needed something he could afford, and the Nova became not only his primary means of transport but also allegedly his home for a while.
MotorBiscuit reports that he hasn't been seen driving the car for years, but there have never been any reports of him selling it, and it seems unlikely that he would. After all, his first car played such an instrumental part in his rise to fame that it seems impossible that he'd be willing to part with it. If he did, it would likely become a hotly-contested collector's item, presumably fetching an eye-watering sum at auction like so many A-listers' cars tend to.
Mercedes-Benz V-Class
While it might be expected that a multimillionaire like Depp would have a collection of luxury performance and classic muscle cars, he also owns a number of vehicles that might seem surprising at first glance. One of them is a Mercedes-Benz V-Class, also known as the Metris, a minivan that's most commonly used as a taxi in its home market of Germany. Depp reportedly owns one for runs to and from the airport, presumably to take him straight to his private jet. They might look unassuming at first, but that's exactly why they appeal to so many high-profile celebrities. The van allows celebs to slip under the radar, escaping the watchful eyes of fans and the paparazzi, while giving them some much-needed privacy.
It's safe to assume that Depp's V-Class is far from standard taxi spec on the inside, especially since there are a number of aftermarket firms that specialize in turning vans like the V-Class into luxury mobile lounges that emulate the inside of a high-end lounge. It's not known exactly what the inside of Depp's van looks like, but it's sure to be as lavish as the rest of his lifestyle.
Land Rover Range Rover
Before Johnny Depp's divorce from Amber Heard became so highly publicized, Heard sought a settlement from Depp that, if her demands were met, would keep the whole affair "out of the spotlight." These demands included $100,000 in cash, three of Depp's Hollywood penthouses, and exclusive use of the couple's 2015 Range Rover. It appears that Depp did not agree to the deal, although he eventually conceded a total of $7 million, two dogs, and a horse as part of the divorce. The Range Rover, however, remained in his possession.
While it wasn't clear exactly what spec the Depp/Heard Range Rover was, it was likely to be one of the brand's higher-end models, which means it likely came with an asking price of more than $100,000. Hopefully, it wasn't one of the few 2015 models that were affected by a strange software bug that could cause the doors to randomly fly open while driving. A recall was issued and the bug was supposedly rectified, but still, it doesn't exactly inspire confidence in the build quality of the rest of the car.
Mercedes-Maybach S650 Cabriolet
After the failed launch of a standalone Maybach brand, Mercedes-Benz resurrected the storied nameplate as the top trim on its most exclusive cars. The Mercedes-Maybach S650 Cabriolet was unveiled in 2016, and just 300 examples were ever built. One of those 300 owners was reportedly Johnny Depp, although he's not been snapped driving the car in public. The Maybach drop-top retailed for over $300,000, and it's powered by a 6.0L Biturbo V12 engine that makes 625 horsepower — meaning it's shockingly fast as well as shockingly luxurious.
The car pulls from 0-62 mph in just 4.1 seconds and tops out at an electronically-limited speed of 155 mph. To differentiate the car from the 'regular' S-Class cabriolet, Mercedes added a Maybach badge to the wings of the car, alongside new 20-inch "bichromatic" wheels. It's one of Mercedes' most ostentatious cars of recent years, and it's perfect for a larger-than-life character like Depp.
Porsche 911 993 Carrera S
It's hard to think of a performance car that's as universally loved as the 911. It's been in constant production for 58 years, and in that time, the company has sold over one million examples. If the rumors are to be believed, Porsche's flagship model is destined to become electric within the next 10 years, although it remains to be seen whether this new generation of the car will be as successful as those before it. Every era of the 911 has its fans, but the 993 is one of the best-loved iterations of the car, and it's the one that Johnny Depp is also a personal fan of.
He's been pictured with his 993 Carrera S a number of times, although like his '59 Corvette, in recent years, it hasn't made any public appearances. The car makes 281 horsepower, not a huge amount by modern standards, in fact, even a top-spec Toyota Camry now makes more. But, it's not about all-out power, but rather about how the car feels to drive, and enthusiasts agree that the 993 is one of the most engaging cars of its era.
Cadillac Escalade
Depp might like to drive his enviable collection of cars, but he doesn't always like to drive. In his recent appearances at court in Virginia, he was chauffeured in a Cadillac Escalade, flanked by police on motorcycles for protection. Fans of the star had waited for hours to catch a glimpse of him as he drove past, and to their delight, he stopped and leaned out of his window to talk to them on his way into the court. It's not the only time that Depp has used the Escalade for important trips, as he's been seen pulling up in the same vehicle at a number of other court-related appearances.
The Escalade is often the car of choice for politicians and other government officials, so perhaps Depp was trying to portray a sense of authority over his case in arriving in the car. Or perhaps, he just appreciates its comfortable leather seats and cavernous interior. Either way, Depp's careful choice of cars is something that the inevitable upcoming movie about the trial will have to be sure to replicate.
BMW 7 Series
Alongside his fleet of other luxury vehicles, Depp reportedly keeps a BMW 7 Series for when he fancies being chauffeured about in something a little different. A new generation of the 7 Series recently debuted and promises a more varied range than ever, with the first all-electric 7 Series model launching for the 2023 model year. There are also two upcoming M cars set to launch within the range later in 2023, one all-electric and the other a hybrid. Alongside its upgrade in performance, the new 7 Series also gets plenty of fresh tech, with a particular highlight being the optional 31-inch Theater Screen that drops down from the roof and gives rear-seat passengers a cinematic screen on which to stream content of their choice.
The car also comes with a number of optional upgrades including the Sky Lounge and Executive Lounge packages, which add an LED roof and a high-end reclining seat, respectively. Now that Depp has, in his words, got "his life back" after his intensely scrutinized trial, he's free to carry on splashing the cash on his extravagant lifestyle without a care in the world. Perhaps he could spend some of that cash on upgrading his 7 Series to a new model to make the most of the 2023 car's new perks and features.