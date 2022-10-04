The Truth About The First Car Elon Musk Ever Owned

Before Elon Musk was driving Teslas, he was first in an iconic yet archaic car that became quite problematic. The Tesla CEO is known for having an eclectic taste in cars, from vintage classics to modern supercars. His passion for owning exotic sports cars only grew over the years, and now he doesn't just opt for anything that's simply fast. Rather, Musk often has an eye for certain car models that stand out in a big way. This includes celebrated beauties like the Jaguar E-Type and the multimillion-dollar McLaren F1. In fact, Musk even used an old automobile icon as inspiration for his most polarizing Tesla model. So, does that mean every car he's owned was a road spectacle as well?

Sure, if a car is significant enough, Musk is willing to pay top dollar for it even if it's just a movie prop, but he didn't always splurge on cars early in his career. In fact, Musk bought his first car in 1994 for a mere $1,400 (via CNBC). The tech mogul bought an "old BMW" that he had to fix up himself. Of course, this wasn't just any ole' Bimmer; it was a 1978 BMW 320i. Known internally as the E21, it marked the debut of the iconic 3-series. While these cars were certainly lookers, not all of them were made equal.