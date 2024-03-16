5 Cheapest Private Jets You Can Get New Today

Private jets are the pinnacle of luxurious travel. When you fly private, you skip the long TSA lines, see less crowded terminals, and can fly whenever and wherever you want. Smaller private jets could even let you fly directly to smaller fields closer to your destination, saving you the extra travel time from the regional or main airport to the place you're visiting.

And the good news is that you don't even have to spend $100 million to add a brand-new private plane to your hangar. Some go for less than $10 million and can be easily flown by the owner-pilot, making them an even more fun experience, especially if you're into planes.

So, if you have a few million dollars burning a hole in your pocket and want the luxury of flying out anytime and anywhere you want, check out our list of the most affordable private jets you can get factory-fresh today.