Inside The Phenom 300E: One Of The Most Popular Private Jets

"If I win the lottery, I won't tell anyone, but there will be signs," as the joke goes, generally accompanied by an image of somebody doing something not-so-extravagant like ordering a second side with their pizza. The fact is, though, that there are certain possessions that immediately define the rich. A glorious mansion or two is probably a given, as is a luxurious sports car (or a fleet of them). Then may come that most ostentatious of big-ticket items: the private jet.

Private jets, of course, are a controversial issue, with worries about emissions and their environmental cost at the fore. Aside from attitudes about who "needs" such a ride, though, there's one thing that almost anyone interested in aviation would agree on: they're some of the most impressive and stylish vehicles around (perhaps depending on the owner's tastes). One especially beloved plane is the Phenom 300E, a suitably sleek and sizable selection for a private jet.

To lift the curtain on this jet, we'll take a closer look at its specs, what it offers, and just how popular the model has proven to be.