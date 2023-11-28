Flying In Luxury: Understanding The Carbon Footprint Of Private Jets

Sometimes, you may feel bad about your 13-year-old beater's carbon footprint, but then you remember that some people use sports cars and private jets. As luxurious as they are, these private airplanes have a significant environmental toll.

In 2022, NBC News reported public outrage at Taylor Swift and Kylie Jenner's use of private jets. These celebrities were essentially the scapegoats of massive backlash on the internet stemming from how frequently they use their private jets. After all, why not? Everyone else is trying to cut back on their carbon footprint, so why shouldn't the ultra-rich?

Studies suggest the aviation industry is responsible for about 3% of total greenhouse gas emissions. This poses certain key questions: how much private aviation pollution can we ignore? How justified are private jets with our current climate concerns?

We'll need to break things down mathematically first and understand just how much pollution commercial and private jets emit.