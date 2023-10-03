Details About Kylie Jenner's Private Jet That Will Amaze You

Many celebrities own private jets, and Kylie Jenner is no different in that regard. However, the 26-year-old's jet differs from others in many different ways. For starters, its pink art with the name "KYLIESKIN" — Jenner's skin brand — written across it lets it stand out while grounded on a runway. It becomes even more apparent once we see the inside that this jet isn't like the other private jets on the market.

Jenner spent $72.8 million on the jet, and it comes equipped with an entertainment room, two bathrooms, a master suite, a gallery, a crew rest area, and plenty of closet space. While we haven't gotten a full tour of the interior, Jenner has posted several pictures and videos from the inside where we can get a good idea of how spacious it is. The seats, pillows, and face masks are all clearly labeled with her skin brand's name. Jenner has owned the jet since 2020, and she bought it during a $100 million spending spree. The jet is nearly 60 feet long and comes in at 8 feet wide, so there's plenty of room for festivities.

If you're able to get a ride on the jet, there's also food available. A partial look at the menu was revealed on Jenner's Instagram, and it shows you can order Asian chicken salad, caprese salad, and gluten-free chicken alfredo, along with several other choices, including drinks.