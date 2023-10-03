Details About Kylie Jenner's Private Jet That Will Amaze You
Many celebrities own private jets, and Kylie Jenner is no different in that regard. However, the 26-year-old's jet differs from others in many different ways. For starters, its pink art with the name "KYLIESKIN" — Jenner's skin brand — written across it lets it stand out while grounded on a runway. It becomes even more apparent once we see the inside that this jet isn't like the other private jets on the market.
Jenner spent $72.8 million on the jet, and it comes equipped with an entertainment room, two bathrooms, a master suite, a gallery, a crew rest area, and plenty of closet space. While we haven't gotten a full tour of the interior, Jenner has posted several pictures and videos from the inside where we can get a good idea of how spacious it is. The seats, pillows, and face masks are all clearly labeled with her skin brand's name. Jenner has owned the jet since 2020, and she bought it during a $100 million spending spree. The jet is nearly 60 feet long and comes in at 8 feet wide, so there's plenty of room for festivities.
If you're able to get a ride on the jet, there's also food available. A partial look at the menu was revealed on Jenner's Instagram, and it shows you can order Asian chicken salad, caprese salad, and gluten-free chicken alfredo, along with several other choices, including drinks.
Jenner draws controversy over jet usage
A common criticism of private jet usage is its effect on the environment, and Jenner has not been exempt. The reality star has regularly been criticized for taking short flights across California. Private jets are reportedly five to 14 times more polluting than commercial planes, meaning short flights like this can be devastating for the environment. It's estimated a 17-minute flight she took in 2022 produced a quarter of the total carbon footprint an average person puts out yearly.
Jenner is far from alone in this criticism, and it's often levied on other celebrities who rely on private jet usage for travel, like Drake, Beyonce, and Taylor Swift. There used to be dedicated X; formerly Twitter accounts that tracked celebrity private jet usage before Elon Musk had them suspended from the social media platform. Efforts have been made to cut aviation emissions by 20% by 2030, and there are plans to go fully zero-carbon by 2050. A big part of that will come down to private jet usage shrinking, but data has shown it's only grown more popular since the '90s.