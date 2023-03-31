The Experimental Honda Business Jet With A Strange Turbofan Design

With its over-the-wing engine mounts, the existing HondaJet — which has been around since 2015 — isn't the most conventionally-shaped private passenger jet around, but it isn't nearly as outlandish as Honda's previous aeronautical effort, the MH02.This experimental jet was produced by Honda with help from Mississippi State University and it first flew in 1993. The plane itself was a six-passenger private jet that flew without incident until 1996 when the tests ended; it clocked in 170 hours over its relatively short lifespan.

What separated the MH02 from just about every other jet in the air was its overall bizarre configuration. Just about every part of the plane, from its engine to its wings, is in a different place than you would find on standard private jets like a Gulfstream, Learjet, or Embraer. The engines, two Pratt and Whitney turbofans, are mounted on the top of the wings, making the MH02 look more like a seaplane than a high-class jet. The wings themselves are swept forward by 12 degrees according to Honda and mounted on top of the fuselage — this allowed the plane to handle remarkably well at low speeds.