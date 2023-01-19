Honda Celebrates 30 Million Vehicles Assembled In The U.S. Here Are Some Of Our Favorite Cars They Built

Honda is one of the most prolific automotive manufacturers to ever exist. It has a vehicle for whatever end of the car spectrum you may find yourself on, like the Honda Civic Type-R and Acura Integra for hardcore gearheads and the tuning crowd. It makes the Honda Odyssey and a litany of SUVs and crossovers which carry out the vital task of hauling a family around. Even the humble Honda Accord has been the commuter's car of choice for decades. Honda's past catalog also includes automotive legends like the Acura/Honda NSX and the Acura Integra Type-R. The brand itself is unique in that it manufactures essentially everything with an engine ranging from lawnmowers to passenger cars to private jets.

Honda has been making cars in the United States ever since its first plant in Marysville, Ohio started churning out Accords in 1982. Over 40 years later, it has eight American manufacturing sites. Today, Honda is celebrating its 30 millionth vehicle produced in these factories, which happen to be responsible for some of the brand's best vehicles.