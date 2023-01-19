Honda Celebrates 30 Million Vehicles Assembled In The U.S. Here Are Some Of Our Favorite Cars They Built
Honda is one of the most prolific automotive manufacturers to ever exist. It has a vehicle for whatever end of the car spectrum you may find yourself on, like the Honda Civic Type-R and Acura Integra for hardcore gearheads and the tuning crowd. It makes the Honda Odyssey and a litany of SUVs and crossovers which carry out the vital task of hauling a family around. Even the humble Honda Accord has been the commuter's car of choice for decades. Honda's past catalog also includes automotive legends like the Acura/Honda NSX and the Acura Integra Type-R. The brand itself is unique in that it manufactures essentially everything with an engine ranging from lawnmowers to passenger cars to private jets.
Honda has been making cars in the United States ever since its first plant in Marysville, Ohio started churning out Accords in 1982. Over 40 years later, it has eight American manufacturing sites. Today, Honda is celebrating its 30 millionth vehicle produced in these factories, which happen to be responsible for some of the brand's best vehicles.
Honda Accord
One could scarcely mention Honda without paying tribute to the Accord. The Accord proves that basic transportation doesn't have to be miserable to drive. Over its long lifespan, the line has been capable of many things. In its base form, most Accords across all generations are efficient, hold their value, and aren't terrible to look at or drive. While it has always had a reputation for being a tame car, Honda has made some notably spicy models in the past.
In 2008, customers were able to order a two-door version with a 6-speed transmission for maximum manual fun and a V6 that produced a healthy 268 horsepower (via Honda). The inoffensive beige exterior could be optioned in bright blue or red to better surprise your neighbors. The current Accord is no slouch either. Instead of a big V6, the 2022 Accord Touring model utilizes a 2-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that puts out a respectable 252 horsepower.
Acura NSX
Americans first got to enjoy the Japanese-produced Acura/Honda NSX back in the late 1980s and early 1990s. That car is legendary in its own right and serves as one of the brand's crowning achievements. The most recent NSX started development at Honda's Acura Performance Manufacturing Center in Ohio and sadly wrapped up production late last year. The first U.S.A.-built NSX emerged from the factory in 2016 for the 2017 model year, according to Honda.
In its initial spec, the American NSX provides 573 horsepower from its hybrid drivetrain and could achieve a top speed of 191 miles per hour. Not bad from the same company that makes minivans as its day job. The NSX was a technological marvel when it first came out and made use of aluminum, steel, and carbon fiber in its construction. It even had Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus it managed to get 22 miles per gallon (via Honda) It was a supercar you could comfortably drive from the office directly to the track.