The Science Behind De-Icing: Why It's Essential For Safe Air Travel

If you look outside during winter days, you might see snow piled up on the ground, buildings, and cars. This white powdery precipitation usually easily moves around — after all, you just need a shovel or a snow blower to clear a path to your vehicle. In fact, you probably just use your hand to remove it from your ride.

But when you fly in winter, you will probably notice that your aircraft was sprayed with some kind of liquid before take-off. Pilots don't do this because the plane needs a wash before take-off — instead, it's a crucial process that helps the aircraft and its passengers stay safe during cold-weather conditions.

This process, called de-icing, stops ice from building up on the plane before taking off. But why does ice form on the aircraft in the first place? And why do we pilots need to stop it from happening? As a former pilot, I can explain how a plane flies, what ice does to it, and what ground crews do to stop it from forming.