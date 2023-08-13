The Important Reasons Aircraft Need To Be Washed So Often

While flying the friendly skies, have you ever thought about washing down an airplane? We're not talking about the inside, where we're obsessed with Clorox wiping down every square inch of the claustrophobically sized chairs, seat back trays, headrests, and the plethora of buttons and nozzles untold fingers before you have touched. No, we're talking about the actual exterior of the aircraft.

Much in the same way that muck and grime — think motor oil, roadkill, poured-out coffee, half a Big Mac — cling to our cars, so too can dirt, insects, and skykill (bird strikes) collect on airplanes that also must be washed off.

First, there's the appearance factor. Airlines want their planes to look good, and there's no better proof than showcasing a metal hull that gleams brightly under the noonday sun. Frankly, no one wants to walk onto an airplane that looks like it just flew through a haboob (an Arizona dust storm).

Secondly, regularly cleaned aircraft have a better chance of fighting off corrosion. The occasional rock, tree branch, or skykill can cause a paint chip, while atmospheric and environmental conditions like moisture, humidity, and acid rain can hasten the deterioration of the metal. Combined, a paint chip can quickly lead to rust, and no one wants to fly in a rusty fuselage.

According to an April 2021 report from Sensors, the cost of corrosion management for the commercial airline industry was $5.67 billion in 2018 alone. Meanwhile, in a May 2021 report from the U.S. Military Academy's Operation Research Center, corrosion costs the Department of Defense (DoD) over $20 billion annually in maintenance parts and labor.