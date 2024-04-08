5 Things You Probably Didn't Realize Were Made By General Electric

General Electric (GE) has been a global household name for decades, but many people don't realize that they've dipped their feet into more than just appliances. With over 150 years of history, GE has been a critical partner in the development of technology that influences almost every aspect of our lives — from the relationship between mothers and their unborn children to national security.

Although it was officially founded in 1892, GE's roots go back to the merger of several companies, which included Thomas Edison's Edison General Electric Company – originally founded as the Edison Electric Light Company to help market his groundbreaking incandescent lamp.

Since then, GE's in-house scientists have produced and patented several interesting, useful, and slightly terrifying products that have been used everywhere, from our homes and hospitals to the battlefield. So, if you're curious as to how this homegrown American brand continues to make a difference, here are a few products in GE's portfolio that might surprise you.