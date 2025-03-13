4 Pickup Trucks Powered By A Cummins Diesel Engine

Cummins is one of the automotive industry's most powerful and respected brand names. The Columbus-based behemoth has been in the diesel engine business since 1919 when it was founded as Cummins Engine Company by Clessie Cummins. In its 100-plus years of existence, the company has had many defining moments, and collaborated with several companies. But perhaps its relationship with Ram is the favorite partnership story in Cummins' rich history.

In the 1980s, consumers' love affair with Chrysler's heavy-duty pickup truck line began to wane, due in part to a dated design that goes as far back as 1972. The decision to drop the 440 cubic-inch big-block V8 engine option and crew cab configurations also didn't help, as it prompted consumers to snub the brand in favor of more compelling options from Ford and General Motors.

In order to fend off the competition and revive interest in its trucks, Ram parent firm teamed up with Cummins as part of a long-term partnership that will see the latter supply diesel engines for Ram trucks starting from 1989. Today, that collaboration is still going strong and has resulted in the production of millions Cummins-powered Ram trucks. But the Cummins has also powered other trucks apart from Ram's. Here's a look at the various Cummins-powered pickups and the engine you'll find on each.

