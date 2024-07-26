Does Nissan Still Make A Cummins Powered Diesel Truck?

Amid intense excitement and anticipation, Nissan first released its Cummins diesel-powered Titan XD in 2016. For years, the iconic six-cylinder Cummins engine — one of the best to ever exist — had powered the Dodge/Ram lineup of diesel pickup trucks. So when Nissan decided to build its own diesel pickup using a new 5.0-liter V8 Cummins engine, fans were thrilled. However, that excitement was short-lived. Despite all the hope and hype, the Titan XD was largely a failure, and Nissan ultimately decided to discontinue the pickup after 2019.

The automaker's decision to cease production of the diesel-powered truck was shrouded in speculation based on a combination of factors, including poor sales, mediocre performance, and a host of mechanical issues. Nissan has not replaced the Titan XD with another diesel option, and as of now, the automaker does not appear to have any plans to reintroduce the Cummins engine to its lineup.

Disappointing as that may be, used Titan XDs with the 5.0 Cummins are still available. But are they worth buying? Regardless of where you stand in the argument over the best diesel, one thing is certain: Cummins diesel engines are some of the most reliable ever built. It's for that reason that fans and diesel enthusiasts were so excited by the prospect of another non-commercial Cummins-powered pickup. Let's break down the reasons that led Nissan to discontinue the truck and help you understand whether or not a used version is worth owning.