Does Nissan Still Make A Cummins Powered Diesel Truck?
Amid intense excitement and anticipation, Nissan first released its Cummins diesel-powered Titan XD in 2016. For years, the iconic six-cylinder Cummins engine — one of the best to ever exist — had powered the Dodge/Ram lineup of diesel pickup trucks. So when Nissan decided to build its own diesel pickup using a new 5.0-liter V8 Cummins engine, fans were thrilled. However, that excitement was short-lived. Despite all the hope and hype, the Titan XD was largely a failure, and Nissan ultimately decided to discontinue the pickup after 2019.
The automaker's decision to cease production of the diesel-powered truck was shrouded in speculation based on a combination of factors, including poor sales, mediocre performance, and a host of mechanical issues. Nissan has not replaced the Titan XD with another diesel option, and as of now, the automaker does not appear to have any plans to reintroduce the Cummins engine to its lineup.
Disappointing as that may be, used Titan XDs with the 5.0 Cummins are still available. But are they worth buying? Regardless of where you stand in the argument over the best diesel, one thing is certain: Cummins diesel engines are some of the most reliable ever built. It's for that reason that fans and diesel enthusiasts were so excited by the prospect of another non-commercial Cummins-powered pickup. Let's break down the reasons that led Nissan to discontinue the truck and help you understand whether or not a used version is worth owning.
Why did Nissan stop building the Cummins-powered Titan?
Nissan announced that it would stop building the Titan XD with the 5.0-liter Cummins diesel engine in December 2019. The decision, while shocking to many observers, was not incredibly surprising to those in the automotive world. The Cummins-powered Titan XD was mediocre from the beginning, and despite its loftier price and beefy engine, its performance specifications barely topped those produced by its gas-powered sibling. The pickup had its faithful supporters, but all Titans — not only the Cummins-powered variant — accounted for only 1.5% of pickup truck sales across the board during the first half of 2019. That meant that the pickup was never all that popular to begin with, as models like the F-150, Silverado, and Ram dominate most of the pickup truck industry.
Outside of lackluster sales, the Titan XD was also known for a few pesky issues. Titan XD owners reported some common problems with the diesel-powered pickup, including things like turbocharger failure, fuel system malfunctions, and transmission failure. Many of those defects are relatively severe and can produce highly dangerous driving situations. In late 2023, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) opened a preliminary investigation into the diesel-powered Titan XD due to crankshaft failures.
Nissan reportedly denied allegations that its decision to discontinue the Cummins-driven Titan was based on mechanical flaws and poor reliability. Instead, the automaker reaffirmed its commitment to the basics and implied that its discontinuation of the diesel-powered Titan was based on a desire to focus on that commitment.
Are used Titan XDs worth it?
If you're thinking about buying a used Titan XD with the Cummins diesel engine, there are some factors that you should consider before making the purchase. First, when buying any discontinued vehicle, you need to mull over the long-term implications. Will it be easy to find replacement parts? Will insurance and labor rates be higher? Buying a discontinued automobile, especially one that was only built for a few years, means that you may have to deal with those issues.
Second, it's worth questioning why you're interested in a Cummins-powered Titan in the first place. If it's for the towing power, there are various pickups within the same class that can pull more weight than the Titan. If it's for the Cummins diesel engine, you still have plenty of options under the hoods of various Dodge and Ram pickups, and most model years for the Cummins are incredibly solid. Finally, if you're just a fan of Nissan pickups, there are numerous other models from which you can choose.
Ultimately, a used Titan XD with the Cummins diesel engine could be a solid buy if you can avoid the common issues plaguing the pickup. But there are also some risks involved. If you're a diehard Nissan fan and you're willing to put in the work and money to repair any issues that you encounter, a used diesel Titan could be worth your while. But if you're interested in reliability, towing capacity, and performance, you may be better off looking elsewhere.