Cummins 6.7-Liter Turbo Diesel: How Much HP & Torque Can The Next-Gen Engine Produce?

Since 1989, RAM (earlier Dodge RAM) has been using engines made by Cummins on their popular pickup trucks. The journey, which started with the first generation 5.9-liter 160 hp turbo diesel, has witnessed several updates over the past several years.

In 2007, Cummins replaced the tried and tested 5.9-liter engine with a larger, 6.7-liter turbo diesel unit which remains part of Cummins' lineup as of 2025. In fact, the company recently launched the latest iteration of the famed 6.7-liter Turbo Diesel engine, incorporating several new features and enhancements. It is also slightly more powerful than the older model it replaced, albeit not by much.

Besides making slightly more power, the refreshed 6.7-liter engine is claimed to be the most advanced variant of the diesel pickup engine so far. On the newly announced 2025 RAM 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty, this engine is mated to a new column-shifted TorqueFlite HD eight-speed transmission, which aids in an enhanced towing capacity of 36,610 pounds and an improved 0-60 mph time of 6.9 seconds, compared to 8 seconds with the outgoing engine.

The launch of these new trucks and the upgraded engine coincided with Cummins announcing that it had extended its agreement with Stellantis — RAM's parent company — through 2030. Simply put, Cummins will continue to supply engines to RAM for the foreseeable future.