3 Of The Largest Semi Trucks In The World

With such a massive global population and a range of products in need of getting from point A to point B, national and international shipping is a sprawling industry. Across air, land, and sea, goods of all kinds go on prolonged voyages to get where they need to be. Though more heavy-duty modes of transportation like boats and planes handle larger amounts of cargo, that doesn't mean comparatively smaller ones aren't important. Most notable is the semi-truck, which connects to and lugs around various kinds of semi-trailers full of products and equipment. Suffice to say, they're essential to the modern commerce system.

Unsurprisingly, to move around such mammoth amounts of cargo, semi-trucks aren't small. As any driver could tell you, these diesel engine-powered trucks take up a fair chunk of the roadway as they move all kinds of things to their destination — even without an attached trailer. However, the vast majority of drivers haven't seen just how big semi-trucks can be. Throughout the years, a handful of specialized semi-trucks have come along from different companies and individuals to tackle special objectives. To meet their goals, not only have these semis turned out to be pretty powerful, but exceptionally large as well.

These are three of the biggest semi-trucks the world has ever seen, who created them, and what they were made for.

